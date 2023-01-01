$122,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E63 S Wagon, NIGHT PKG, TRACK PACE, NAV, HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$122,800
- Listing ID: 9490231
- Stock #: PC8958
- VIN: WDDZH8KB1JA449475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8958
- Mileage 23,654 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES BENZ AMG E63S WAGON | 4.0 LITER TWIN TURBO V8 | 603 HORSEPOWER | TRACK PACE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | EXTERIOR AMG CARBON FIBER PACKAGE | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | AMG SPORT STEERING WHEEL | SUN PROTECTION PACKAGE | AMG DRIVE UNIT | HEADS UP DISPLAY | AIR SUSPENSION SEMI-ACTIVE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED AND VENTED FORNT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | ACTIVE DYNAMIC ENGINE MOUNT | DISTRONIC PLUS | DTR + Q | ATTENTION ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST| TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | NAVIGATION | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMG SPORT SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS GO | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 AMG E63 S wagon is the perfect car for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. It's powered by a monster 4.0-litre BITURBO V8 making a crazy 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to 9-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels thanks to the 4MATIC drivetrain.
With the legendary performance of this 2018 E63S comes with enviable style as well. This wagon is featured in Obsidian Black Exterior and a beautiful Black Leather Interior. This color combination is further accented with AMG's Night Package, AMG Sport Steering wheel and AMG's Carbon Fiber Interior trim.
Inside this beautiful machine comes fully optioned with, Windshield Heater, Burmester 3D Surround Sound System, Soft Close Doors, Climate Comfort Seats, Driver Dynamic Seat, Heads Up Display, 360 CAM, Keyless go Package, Energizing Comfort Front Seats, Track pace and more.
Vehicle Features
