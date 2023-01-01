Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

48,188 KM

Details Description Features

$67,368

+ tax & licensing
$67,368

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC Cabriolet, AMG PKG, NAV, BURMESTER

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 4MATIC Cabriolet, AMG PKG, NAV, BURMESTER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$67,368

+ taxes & licensing

48,188KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC9038
  • VIN: WDD1K6JB4KF085495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,188 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MERCEDES E450 CABRIOLET | CLEAN CARFAX | 4MATIC AWD | TWIN-TURBO V6 | 362HP | AWD | LIGHTING PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LEATHER INTERIOR | WOOD TRIM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | MEMORY PACKAGE | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | KEYLESS-GO







The 2019 Mercedes E450 Cabriolet is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Convertible for someone looking to cruise in Class, Style and Personalized Opulence. This E450 boasts a 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 engine, which pumps out 362-horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a smooth 9-Speed automatic transmission, this combination is efficient and plenty powerful for enjoyable drives, daily commuting, and long grand tours - something which with we have little doubt its next owner will enjoy engaging in!







It also features an Obsidian Blue exterior colour with a blue Convertible Top, 18 AMG wheels, and more. Inside it features a Brown leather interior with Wood Trim, Ambient Lighting and much more. This car sports all the luxury features you would expect in any luxury Mercedes Benz. The 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system is perfect for those Canadian Winters, yet intelligent enough to handle even the most rigorous of driving roads.







With voice command Navigation, Mercedes's famous 4-Matic all-wheel-drive system and Heated Seats you'll have no issue driing this through our cold Canadian winters! This E450 also has Illuminated Door Sills, Premium ambiance illumination, Keyless Go, a Burmester Premium Sound System, Heated Seats and much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power Steering Wheel

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Rear
Soft Top
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
door unlock
Convertible roof wind blocker
PERFORMANCE
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Headlights: LED
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Steering ratio: 15.2
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Integrated
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 2.87
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Yelp
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
speed sensitive
element
Google POIs
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
remote operation
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
organizer
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

