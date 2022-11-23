$44,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, PANO, MBUX
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$44,800
- Listing ID: 9368437
- Stock #: PC8890
- VIN: WDD5J4HBXLN036517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,786 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | 4MATIC AWD | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE | MBUX MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | SPORT SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST (DISTRONIC) | REARVIEW CAMERA | EXIT WARNING ASSISTANT | RAIN SENSOR | PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | SUN VISOR WITH ADDITIONAL FUNCTION | LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLAMPS | FRONT HEATED SEATS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | KEYLESS GO | FRONT WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | 18 AMG WHEELS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO
The 2020 CLA250 was restyled and now includes a 30mm longer wheelbase, a shark-like nose with diamond pattern grille, and an elegant interior. The CLA250 is offered with Mercedes' Turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine pumping out 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and Mercedes 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system.
This 2020 CLA250 comes in a Mountain Gray exterior colour and a Black leather/microfiber DINAMICA interior with Red Contrast Stitching, Ambient Lighting, Black Open-pore Linden wood trim and more. This CLA comes with the AMG Sport Package, AMG Styling Package, MBUX Multimedia Package, Seat Comfort Package, and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
