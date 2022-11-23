Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

36,786 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, PANO, MBUX

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, PANO, MBUX

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

36,786KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9368437
  Stock #: PC8890
  VIN: WDD5J4HBXLN036517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8890
  • Mileage 36,786 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | 4MATIC AWD | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE | MBUX MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | SPORT SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST (DISTRONIC) | REARVIEW CAMERA | EXIT WARNING ASSISTANT | RAIN SENSOR | PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | SUN VISOR WITH ADDITIONAL FUNCTION | LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLAMPS | FRONT HEATED SEATS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | KEYLESS GO | FRONT WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | 18 AMG WHEELS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO







The 2020 CLA250 was restyled and now includes a 30mm longer wheelbase, a shark-like nose with diamond pattern grille, and an elegant interior. The CLA250 is offered with Mercedes' Turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine pumping out 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and Mercedes 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system.





This 2020 CLA250 comes in a Mountain Gray exterior colour and a Black leather/microfiber DINAMICA interior with Red Contrast Stitching, Ambient Lighting, Black Open-pore Linden wood trim and more. This CLA comes with the AMG Sport Package, AMG Styling Package, MBUX Multimedia Package, Seat Comfort Package, and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.46
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
12
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Camera system: rear multi-view
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Integrated
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Dash trim: metallic
Steering ratio: 14.4
Door trim: metallic
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Alternator: 115 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V cargo area
Gesture infotainment controls
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Infotainment: MBUX
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

