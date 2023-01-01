$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350 4MATIC AWD,AMG STYLING,PREMIUM,BURMESTER
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350 4MATIC AWD,AMG STYLING,PREMIUM,BURMESTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9915
- Mileage 77,702 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES E350 4-MATIC | AWD | 2.0 LITRE I4 TURBO | 255HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AVANTGARDE PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MEMORY PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | LED HEADLIGHTS | BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASH SYSTEM | PREMIUM AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | 19-INCH AMG WHEELS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Mercedes E350 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Car for someone looking for class, Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. With its Turbocharged 2.0L I4 making 255HP and 273 lb-ft of torque mated with 9G-TRONIC (9-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. The Exterior comes in Obsidian Black colour that is enhanced with an Interior in Black Premium Leather that is complemented with Premium Ambience Illumination.
Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12-inch Dashboard Display that will let you access all the information needed. The front seats are heated, also the arm rests are heated and the steering wheel.
The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation and Distronic Plus. All of which are part of the Advanced Driving Assistance Package. For a better integration with your mobile phone. This Mercedes also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
