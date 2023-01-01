2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
2020 MERCEDES E350 4-MATIC | AWD | 2.0 LITRE I4 TURBO | 255HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AVANTGARDE PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MEMORY PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | LED HEADLIGHTS | BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASH SYSTEM | PREMIUM AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | 19-INCH AMG WHEELS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2020 Mercedes E350 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Car for someone looking for class, Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. With its Turbocharged 2.0L I4 making 255HP and 273 lb-ft of torque mated with 9G-TRONIC (9-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. The Exterior comes in Obsidian Black colour that is enhanced with an Interior in Black Premium Leather that is complemented with Premium Ambience Illumination. Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12-inch Dashboard Display that will let you access all the information needed. The front seats are heated, also the arm rests are heated and the steering wheel. The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation and Distronic Plus. All of which are part of the Advanced Driving Assistance Package. For a better integration with your mobile phone. This Mercedes also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

77,702 KM

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC AWD,AMG STYLING,PREMIUM,BURMESTER

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC AWD,AMG STYLING,PREMIUM,BURMESTER

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

77,702KM
Used
VIN WDDZF8EB6LA713309

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9915
  • Mileage 77,702 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Antenna type: element
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Front brake diameter: 13.5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Steering ratio: 15.5
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Axle ratio: 3.06
Window defogger: rear
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Crosswind stabilization
Battery rating: 850 CCA
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / organizer / sunglasses holder
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

