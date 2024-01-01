Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Honda Accord include:

Power Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Information System
Parking Sensors
Honda Sensing Technologies
Leather Trimmed Seats
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36544

2022 Honda Accord

99,500 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

2022 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,500KM
VIN 1HGCV1F93NA800059

  Exterior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 99,500 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Honda Accord include:

Power Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Information System
Parking Sensors
Honda Sensing Technologies
Leather Trimmed Seats
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36544

Bluetooth

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Traffic sign recognition

Rain Sensing Wipers

Remote Engine Starter

Dual Zone A/C

Memory Driver's Seat

POWER MOONROOF

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Parking Sensors
Head up display
Blind spot information system
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Walk Away Door Lock
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
Lane Keeping Assist System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Honda Accord