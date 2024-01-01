$30,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Accord
Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2022 Honda Accord
Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,500KM
VIN 1HGCV1F93NA800059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Honda Accord include:
Power Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Information System
Parking Sensors
Honda Sensing Technologies
Leather Trimmed Seats
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36544
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Head up display
Blind spot information system
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Walk Away Door Lock
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
Lane Keeping Assist System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C 104,046 KM $18,490 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento EX Turbo AWD w/ Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 94,000 KM $18,490 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav 69,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Honda Accord