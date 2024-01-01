Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Honda Accord

5,023 KM

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Accord

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2023 Honda Accord

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

5,023KM
Used
VIN 1HGCY1F30PA801899

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,023 KM

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7" Touchscreen

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Power Driver Seat

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Power Heated Mirrors

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic jam assist

USB port
Blind spot information system
ECON mode button
Auto Stop Start
Road Departure Mitigation System
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Proximity Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Eco Assist
10.2" TFT Information Interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Honda Accord