2017 Porsche 911

58,042 KM

Details

$119,910

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

58,042KM
Used
VIN WP0CB2A95HS156129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 27003
  • Mileage 58,042 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Porsche 911