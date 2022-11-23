$36,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9367885
- Stock #: 933239
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB9KN702303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 933239
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Matte Dark Ash Wood Trim. One Owner. Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 3 2023 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC (AWD) Avantgarde Edition Is Loaded With A Comand Online Navigation w/MB Apps, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth Audio, CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Power Adjustable Passengers Seat, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, AMG Styling Package, chrome diamond grille, Sport Brake System (951), perforated front disc brakes and MB inscribed calipers, Enhanced Engine Sound, And Upgraded 18 AMG Multi-Spoke Matte Black Alloy Wheels. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.