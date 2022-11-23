Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367885
  • Stock #: 933239
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB9KN702303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 933239
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Matte Dark Ash Wood Trim. One Owner. Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 3 2023 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC (AWD) Avantgarde Edition Is Loaded With A Comand Online Navigation w/MB Apps, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth Audio, CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Power Adjustable Passengers Seat, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, AMG Styling Package, chrome diamond grille, Sport Brake System (951), perforated front disc brakes and MB inscribed calipers, Enhanced Engine Sound, And Upgraded 18 AMG Multi-Spoke Matte Black Alloy Wheels. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

