2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 53 4MATIC Sedan
Location
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
109,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9424161
- Stock #: 1548564
- VIN: WDDZF6BB2KA488913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic
