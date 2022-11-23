Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$60,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9424161
  2. 9424161
  3. 9424161
  4. 9424161
  5. 9424161
  6. 9424161
  7. 9424161
  8. 9424161
  9. 9424161
  10. 9424161
  11. 9424161
  12. 9424161
  13. 9424161
  14. 9424161
  15. 9424161
  16. 9424161
  17. 9424161
  18. 9424161
  19. 9424161
  20. 9424161
  21. 9424161
  22. 9424161
Contact Seller

$60,888

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9424161
  • Stock #: 1548564
  • VIN: WDDZF6BB2KA488913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Nappa Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim. One Owner, Off Lease, Fully Serviced At Benz, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Lighting Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Night Package, Windshield Heater, And A 360 Camera. Packages Include Rear Window Sunshade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds For Rear Windows (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driver Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, high gloss black front air intake louvres, front splitter and rear apron trim strip and black chrome exhaust tips, And More. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 109,000 KM
$60,888 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 31,000 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD
 90,000 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory