2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Cosmos Black Metallic Exterior On Classic Red/Black Leather Interior, And An AMG Aluminum Trim.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 22 2025/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, Technology Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Aerodynamic Package, And A 360 Camera.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include MB Navigation, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Traffic Sign Assist, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System, Augmented Reality for Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Steering Wheel Buttons, Wheels: 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, AMG Ride Control, Tire Fit, high-gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black front splitter, high gloss black side sill inserts, high gloss black exterior mirrors and black chrome tailpipe trim, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11142427
  2. 11142427
  3. 11142427
  4. 11142427
  5. 11142427
  6. 11142427
  7. 11142427
  8. 11142427
  9. 11142427
  10. 11142427
  11. 11142427
  12. 11142427
  13. 11142427
  14. 11142427
  15. 11142427
  16. 11142427
  17. 11142427
  18. 11142427
  19. 11142427
Contact Seller

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1K5J5BB1MN188475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3839549
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cosmos Black Metallic Exterior On Classic Red/Black Leather Interior, And An AMG Aluminum Trim.Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 22 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, Technology Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Aerodynamic Package, And A 360 Camera.Packages Include MB Navigation, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Traffic Sign Assist, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System, Augmented Reality for Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Steering Wheel Buttons, Wheels: 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, AMG Ride Control, Tire Fit, high-gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black front splitter, high gloss black side sill inserts, high gloss black exterior mirrors and black chrome tailpipe trim, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53 4MATIC Sedan 59,000 KM $78,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle 50,000 KM $64,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi S5 Sportback Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Audi S5 Sportback Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro 71,000 KM $49,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class