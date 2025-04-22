$46,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupe
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$46,888
+ taxes & licensing
72,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1K5J5BB1MN188475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3839549
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cosmos Black Metallic Exterior On Classic Red/Black Leather Interior, And An AMG Aluminum Trim.Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 22 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, Technology Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Aerodynamic Package, And A 360 Camera.Packages Include MB Navigation, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Traffic Sign Assist, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System, Augmented Reality for Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Steering Wheel Buttons, Wheels: 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, AMG Ride Control, Tire Fit, high-gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black front splitter, high gloss black side sill inserts, high gloss black exterior mirrors and black chrome tailpipe trim, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class