Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9990884
  2. 9990884
  3. 9990884
  4. 9990884
  5. 9990884
  6. 9990884
  7. 9990884
  8. 9990884
  9. 9990884
  10. 9990884
  11. 9990884
  12. 9990884
  13. 9990884
  14. 9990884
  15. 9990884
  16. 9990884
  17. 9990884
  18. 9990884
  19. 9990884
  20. 9990884
  21. 9990884
  22. 9990884
Contact Seller

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990884
  • Stock #: 1244352
  • VIN: W1K5J4HB1NN276414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1244352
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Dinamica/Leather Interior, And A Brushed Aluminum Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 23 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, Technology Package, Sport Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Parking Assist, And A 360 Camera.Packages Include MB Navigation, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Vehicle Exit Warning, Google Android Auto, Power Adjustable Front Passenger's Seat, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, Mirror Package, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview & Driver-Side Mirrors, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster, KEYLESS GO Package, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 82,000 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 56,000 KM
$57,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 61,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory