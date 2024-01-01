$43,977+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | SUNROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$43,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado RST in Havana Brown Metallic! No Accident and Only One Owner!
The 2019 Chevy Silverado RST is a powerfuland stylish full-size pickup truck that seamlessly blends performance and comfort. Boasting a powerful engine, advanced towing capabilities, and a rugged exterior design, the Silverado RST is ready for both work and play. Its refined interior features modern technology and premium materials, providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With a distinctive grille, bold lines, and a touch of sophistication, the Silverado RST stands out on the road while delivering the reliability and versatility expected from a Chevy truck.
Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, trailering package, keyless entry, lane departure warning, rear view camera with rear park assist, steering wheel audio controls, remote vehicle start, XM radio, bluetooth, a touchscreen display, Bose speakers and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
