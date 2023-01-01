$51,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NEW TIRES | UPGRADED BELLS AND WHISTLES
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9461560
- Stock #: U2288
- VIN: 1GCPYFED5KZ229486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U2288
- Mileage 73,296 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss in Cajun Red Tint-Coat. One owner and no accidents reported. This truck has all the upgraded bells and whistles
6.6 Box, Crew Cab, 4WD, cloth upholstery with front bucket seats, ChevTec spray on bed liner, Rough Country RT fenders matched to bumpers and mirrors. Side step running boards, AFE Intake, Borla Exhaust, 2" lift. New tires and new brakes in the front.
5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Some special exterior trim, dual exhaust, the trailering package, and the contents of the trailering and Z71 suspension packages.
Automatic Start/Stop fuel saver, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for those cold mornings. OnStar with Teen Driver. Tilt/Telescopic steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise control. A large touch screen display with rear view camera.
All weather floor liners, XM Radio, 20" alloy wheels, heated mirrors and power accessories.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.