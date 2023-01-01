Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,296 KM

Details Description Features

$51,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NEW TIRES | UPGRADED BELLS AND WHISTLES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NEW TIRES | UPGRADED BELLS AND WHISTLES

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 9461560
  2. 9461560
  3. 9461560
  4. 9461560
  5. 9461560
  6. 9461560
  7. 9461560
  8. 9461560
  9. 9461560
  10. 9461560
  11. 9461560
  12. 9461560
  13. 9461560
  14. 9461560
  15. 9461560
  16. 9461560
  17. 9461560
  18. 9461560
  19. 9461560
  20. 9461560
  21. 9461560
  22. 9461560
  23. 9461560
  24. 9461560
  25. 9461560
  26. 9461560
  27. 9461560
  28. 9461560
  29. 9461560
  30. 9461560
  31. 9461560
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,977

+ taxes & licensing

73,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9461560
  • Stock #: U2288
  • VIN: 1GCPYFED5KZ229486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2288
  • Mileage 73,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss in Cajun Red Tint-Coat. One owner and no accidents reported. This truck has all the upgraded bells and whistles



6.6 Box, Crew Cab, 4WD, cloth upholstery with front bucket seats, ChevTec spray on bed liner, Rough Country RT fenders matched to bumpers and mirrors. Side step running boards, AFE Intake, Borla Exhaust, 2" lift. New tires and new brakes in the front.



5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Some special exterior trim, dual exhaust, the trailering package, and the contents of the trailering and Z71 suspension packages.



Automatic Start/Stop fuel saver, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for those cold mornings. OnStar with Teen Driver. Tilt/Telescopic steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise control. A large touch screen display with rear view camera.



All weather floor liners, XM Radio, 20" alloy wheels, heated mirrors and power accessories.



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 115,000 KM
$44,977 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 52,284 KM
$25,977 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 150,423 KM
$29,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory