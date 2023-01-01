Menu
2005 Ford Focus

160,000 KM

Details Features

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
ZX4 CERTIFIED

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9493927
  • Stock #: 2211471
  • VIN: 1FAFP34N05W194617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

