2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

121,000 KM

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

121,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716818
  • Stock #: 2302050
  • VIN: JA32U2FU4FU601883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2302050
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Mitusbishi Lancer SE with the Limited Package! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blueooth, Power Group, Cruise Control, Rear Wing Spoiler, Alloys, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

CVT

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

