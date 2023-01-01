$15,490+ tax & licensing
$15,490
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
121,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9716818
- Stock #: 2302050
- VIN: JA32U2FU4FU601883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Mitusbishi Lancer SE with the Limited Package! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blueooth, Power Group, Cruise Control, Rear Wing Spoiler, Alloys, Fog Lights
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
CVT
