Great Condition, Low Mileage, One Owner, Accident Free Subaru Impreza! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels, Weathertech Mats!

2015 Subaru Impreza

58,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package LOW KMS | ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER

12312791

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring Package LOW KMS | ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GJAC6XFH019169

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2501042
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Great Condition, Low Mileage, One Owner, Accident Free Subaru Impreza! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels, Weathertech Mats!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Subaru Impreza