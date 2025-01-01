$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Touring Package LOW KMS | ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Used
58,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GJAC6XFH019169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2501042
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Low Mileage, One Owner, Accident Free Subaru Impreza! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels, Weathertech Mats!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
