$34,988+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
5.3L SLE! Elevation! Safety Included! Low KMs!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,730 KM
Vehicle Description
SLE! Elevation! Safety Included! Low KMs!
Top Features
Rear View Camera
Remote Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Drive Mode Selector
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
and so much more!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Vehicle Features
