Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

166,718 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

  1. 9765505
  2. 9765505
  3. 9765505
  4. 9765505
  5. 9765505
  6. 9765505
  7. 9765505
  8. 9765505
  9. 9765505
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9765505
  • Stock #: PE23007A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,718 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2023 Toyota Corolla ...
 3,157 KM
$41,588 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V Spor...
 15,700 KM
$41,488 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 Tra...
 65,959 KM
$41,288 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-375-XXXX

(click to show)

877-375-0279

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory