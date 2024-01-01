$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
44,216KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGCG1LR162050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12632A
- Mileage 44,216 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Rear Entertainment!
Compare at $33549 - Our Price is just $31995!
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This low mileage van has just 44,216 kms. It's octane red pearl coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Premium Plus. For a more stylish and comfortable ride, this Premium Plus adds interior and exterior chrome accents, 17 inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leatherette and suede seats, dual-zone climate control, fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, 2nd & 3rd row in-floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, roof rack system, rear view camera with ParkSense rear parking sensors, remote keyless entry, and streaming audio multimedia system with 4 speakers and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Entertainment.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGCG1LR162050.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Compare at $33549 - Our Price is just $31995!
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This low mileage van has just 44,216 kms. It's octane red pearl coat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Premium Plus. For a more stylish and comfortable ride, this Premium Plus adds interior and exterior chrome accents, 17 inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leatherette and suede seats, dual-zone climate control, fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, 2nd & 3rd row in-floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, roof rack system, rear view camera with ParkSense rear parking sensors, remote keyless entry, and streaming audio multimedia system with 4 speakers and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Entertainment.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGCG1LR162050.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start
Mechanical
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
75 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
RADIO: 430
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
rear entertainment
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 159,306 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 209,000 KM $21,750 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Sentra SR CVT 34,998 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan