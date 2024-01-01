$20,733+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats - $96.36 /Wk
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats - $96.36 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$20,733
+ taxes & licensing
127,111KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F97GH111990
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2051B
- Mileage 127,111 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Already Canada's best-selling car, the reimagined and redesigned 2016 Honda Civic Sedan will continue to be the one to drive. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 127,111 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. The Touring is the ultimate Civic trim. It comes with features like a turbocharged engine, a power moonroof, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, navigation, heated leather front and rear seats, LED headlights, and SiriusXM. This awesome Civic also includes lane departure warning, a collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $96.36 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2016 Honda Civic