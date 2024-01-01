$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $150.99 /Wk
2022 BMW X3
xDrive30i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $150.99 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,739KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UX53DP01N9L63287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,739 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Tons of personality, style and utility makes this BMW X3 the perfect match for the explorer in all of us. This 2022 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Built for the explorer in all of us, this BMW X3 has the space, comfort, and technology to help you expand your horizons. The exterior reflects BMW's balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3's outgoing personality. This X3 also offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced technology and safety features. Easily one of the best premium SUV's, this BMW X3 adapts to your lifestyle while providing an elegant look that will be the envy of all others.This SUV has 41,739 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive30i. Memory settings, wood trim, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats ensure you are always comfortable in this 2022 X3. Navigation and Apple CarPlay included in the modern infotainment system ensure you always stay connected. Remote start and a power liftgate makes every drive easier while low speed collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera keep you safe during your busy days. Do it all in style with unmistakable BMW lines, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $150.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Tons of personality, style and utility makes this BMW X3 the perfect match for the explorer in all of us. This 2022 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Built for the explorer in all of us, this BMW X3 has the space, comfort, and technology to help you expand your horizons. The exterior reflects BMW's balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3's outgoing personality. This X3 also offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced technology and safety features. Easily one of the best premium SUV's, this BMW X3 adapts to your lifestyle while providing an elegant look that will be the envy of all others.This SUV has 41,739 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive30i. Memory settings, wood trim, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats ensure you are always comfortable in this 2022 X3. Navigation and Apple CarPlay included in the modern infotainment system ensure you always stay connected. Remote start and a power liftgate makes every drive easier while low speed collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera keep you safe during your busy days. Do it all in style with unmistakable BMW lines, aluminum wheels, and chrome trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $150.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels - $92.76 /Wk 109,547 KM $19,960 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $180.35 /Wk 77,522 KM $43,473 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $53.30 /Wk 138,578 KM $9,960 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 BMW X3