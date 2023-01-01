2011 Ford F-550

$18,510 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 0 , 6 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9686350

9686350 Stock #: BC0035689

BC0035689 VIN: 1FDUF5GT4BEB27638

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 320,676 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks tilt steering Trip Computer Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Front side airbag Automatic Load-Leveling Steering Wheel Mounted Controls 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.