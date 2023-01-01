Menu
2011 Ford F-550

320,676 KM

Details Description Features

$18,510

+ tax & licensing
$18,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Ford F-550

2011 Ford F-550

Service Truck Dually 2WD Diesel Ex Government

2011 Ford F-550

Service Truck Dually 2WD Diesel Ex Government

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,510

+ taxes & licensing

320,676KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9686350
  • Stock #: BC0035689
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GT4BEB27638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 320,676 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-550 Service Truck Dually 2WD Diesel Ex Government, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Engine Hours: 5516, GVW: 8190 Kg, Wheelbase: 165 inches, Intercontinental Truck Body custom built aluminum box, Interior box dimensions: 136 inches long x 94 inches wide x 57 inches high, Overall box dimensions: 140 inches long x 96 inches wide x 96 inches high, All measurements are approximate, No keys to rear box door locks. $18,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

