2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT LWB w/Rear 180 Degree Door 6 Passenger, 1 driver plus 5 passenger = 6 total passengers, 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, front and rear heat and Air conditioned, quad seating, navigation, automatic, FWD, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $33,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2019 Ford Transit Connect

70,992 KM

$33,870

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$33,870

+ taxes & licensing

70,992KM
Used
VIN NM0GE9F23K1408242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036946
  • Mileage 70,992 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT LWB w/Rear 180 Degree Door 6 Passenger, 1 driver plus 5 passenger = 6 total passengers, 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, front and rear heat and Air conditioned, quad seating, navigation, automatic, FWD, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $33,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Ford Transit Connect