2021 Ford Transit Transit T250 Medium Roof Cargo Van 148 Wheel Base, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior. $53,800.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,175.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford Transit

51,594 KM

$53,800

+ tax & licensing
Transit T250 Medium Roof Cargo Van 148" Wheel Base

12159291

Transit T250 Medium Roof Cargo Van 148" Wheel Base

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
51,594KM
VIN 1FTBR1C82MKA08858

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 51,594 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

