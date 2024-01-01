Menu
2007 Honda Fit

161,829 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

161,829KM
Used
VIN JHMGD38627S805279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # 10UTNA05279
  • Mileage 161,829 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2007 Honda Fit