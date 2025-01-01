$7,980+ tax & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2dr Cpe Classic
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$7,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # Z66767
- Mileage 139,274 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2010 MINI Cooper Sporty & Fun to Drive!
139,274 km | Well-Maintained & Stylish
Check out this sharp 2010 MINI Cooper the perfect mix of style, comfort, and efficiency!
Automatic transmission
Tilt steering & cruise control
Air conditioning
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Leather interior with heated seats
Factory alloy wheels sharp look!
Zippy, fun, and loaded with features great for city driving or weekend getaways!
Message now to set up a test drive or get more info!
Administration Fee of $375
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
+ taxes & licensing
