<p> <strong>FOR SALE: 2010 MINI Cooper Sporty & Fun to Drive!</strong> <br> <strong>139,274 km</strong> | <strong>Well-Maintained & Stylish</strong></p><p>Check out this sharp <strong>2010 MINI Cooper</strong> the perfect mix of style, comfort, and efficiency!</p><p> <strong>Automatic transmission</strong><br> <strong>Tilt steering & cruise control</strong><br> <strong>Air conditioning</strong><br> <strong>Power windows, locks & mirrors</strong><br> <strong>Leather interior with heated seats</strong><br> <strong>Factory alloy wheels sharp look!</strong></p><p>Zippy, fun, and loaded with features great for city driving or weekend getaways!</p><p> Message now to set up a test drive or get more info!</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1743786109017_8233846298605605 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. </p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $375<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715031292914_8639568369688433 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2010 MINI Cooper

139,274 KM

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe Classic

2010 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe Classic

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,274KM
VIN WMWMF3C53ATZ66767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Z66767
  • Mileage 139,274 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2010 MINI Cooper Sporty & Fun to Drive!
139,274 km | Well-Maintained & Stylish

Check out this sharp 2010 MINI Cooper the perfect mix of style, comfort, and efficiency!

Automatic transmission
Tilt steering & cruise control
Air conditioning
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Leather interior with heated seats
Factory alloy wheels sharp look!

Zippy, fun, and loaded with features great for city driving or weekend getaways!

Message now to set up a test drive or get more info!



Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Engine start/stop button
MacPherson front suspension
1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine
Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr assist steering (EPAS)

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Rear safety belts w/force limiters
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Twin horns

Convenience

tilt
Clock

Interior

Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
outside temp display
Front seatback storage nets
aux pwr outlet
Rear 50/50 split seat w/(2) adjustable head rests
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function

Exterior

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Black side air inlets
Rear wiper w/washer
Rear roof spoiler
Body-coloured roof
Chrome grille w/chrome bars
Bow-type chrome door handles
Chrome tailgate handle strip
Chrome headlamp and taillamp surrounds

Additional Features

multi-purpose storage
force limiters
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Pwr windows w/one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system
passenger occupant sensor
Front safety belts w/tensioners
Centre console w/(2) front & (1) rear cupholders
telescoping steering wheel column
Instrumentation -inc: vehicle monitor system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-XXXX

604-585-1831

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2010 MINI Cooper