2020 Toyota RAV4

48,920 KM

Details Description Features

$37,599

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

12120168

2020 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
48,920KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV9LC108740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA08740
  • Mileage 48,920 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! New Tires! The 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited is a feature-rich compact SUV designed for comfort and versatility. It comes equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering 203 horsepower. The AWD system enhances traction and stability, making it suitable for varied road conditions. Key features include a premium interior with leather-trimmed seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Advanced safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. A hands-free power liftgate and panoramic sunroof add convenience and luxury. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2020 Toyota RAV4