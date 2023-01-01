Filter Results
New and Used Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE, TOIT OUVRANT, MANUELLE, CAMERA DE RECUL
$14,980
123,784KM
Auto Flash BFH
Saint-Hubert, QC
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
$18,977
76,187KM
Auto Connect Sales
Peterborough, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
$13,888
155,188KM
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
Barrie, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE | FULLY CERTIFIED | GOOD CONDITION
$12,995
128,088KM
Leggat Kia
Burlington, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE AWD
Video
$16,995
117,106KM
Murrays Garage
Guelph, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/Bluetooth * Traction Control * Rear Child Door Locks *
$15,995
146,039KM
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS Certified!Sunroof!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!
$9,800
166,000KM
AutoMarket
Guelph, ON
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE SOLD AS IS
$4,000
125,210KM
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE Anniversary Edition AWC S-CVT
$23,680
65,660KM
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
Coquitlam, BC
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
RALLIART AWC *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$15,995
179,350KM
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
219,054KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
LTD-ALL WHEEL DRIVE-CAMERA-ROOF-2 SETS OF WHEELS!!
$15,900
130,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
$8,995
257,650KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
247,065KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
$16,999
114,875KM
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
Barrie, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES/AWD/AUTO/P.GROUB/REAR SPOILER/ALLOYS
Sale
$14,995
162,101KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
277,359KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
| Heated Seats | Backup Camera | 2 Sets of Tires
$14,999
145,012KM
519 Cars
St. Thomas, ON
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer
"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$6,999
213,177KM
Kelly and Sons Auto
Ajax, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$8,000
282,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Mississauga, ON
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS
$4,950
228,130KM
Summit Auto Brokers
Richmond Hill, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$5,990
318,677KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$5,990
177,354KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS CVT
Sale
$10,500
194,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$10,500
123,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
London, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES CVT
Sale
$12,300
185,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE manual transmission, sunroof - gts package
$11,995
160,000KM
Deals With Integrity Auto Sales
West Saint Paul, MB
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
Berline 4 portes CVT SE traction intégrale
$9,699
149,000KM
Autos BB
Laval, QC
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
$15,490
121,000KM
Carimex
Waterloo, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
MOONROOF! HEATED SEATS!
$13,990
110,000KM
Gaston's Auto Sales
St Catharines, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
$16,400
110,000KM
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Brampton, ON
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE, Htd Seats, Alloys
Sale
$14,500
124,448KM
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Edmonton, AB
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback
HB *Leather/Sunroof/Bluetooth/Drives Like New*
$9,995
211,000KM
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
Hamilton, ON
