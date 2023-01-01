Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Focus

203,026 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Focus

2006 Ford Focus

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Focus

SES

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1685765642
  2. 1685765643
  3. 1685765644
  4. 1685765646
  5. 1685765647
  6. 1685765649
  7. 1685765650
  8. 1685765652
  9. 1685765653
  10. 1685765654
  11. 1685765656
  12. 1685765658
  13. 1685765659
  14. 1685765661
Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
203,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10024278
  • Stock #: ML6153
  • VIN: 1FAFP36N26W240219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,026 KM

Vehicle Description

$5500 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2015 Dodge Journey L...
 139,169 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200 SV
 185,904 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey LX
 270,157 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory