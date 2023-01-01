$5,500+ tax & licensing
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2006 Ford Focus
SES
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
203,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10024278
- Stock #: ML6153
- VIN: 1FAFP36N26W240219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,026 KM
Vehicle Description
$5500 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4