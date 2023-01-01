2016 Ford Focus

$17,590 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 7 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9538540

9538540 Stock #: V-74115

V-74115 VIN: 1FADP3F27GL264919

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 66,786 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.