2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech AWD 7 PASSENGER SUV!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
171,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9357580
- Stock #: 2696E
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM0JC668893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 171,700 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PATHFINDER HAS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR CARGO BUT ALSO FOR PASSENGERS SINCE IT HAS THE 3RD ROW SEATING FOR UP TO 7 PASSENGERS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, IPOD, AUX AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
