Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

171,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech AWD 7 PASSENGER SUV!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech AWD 7 PASSENGER SUV!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9357580
  • Stock #: 2696E
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM0JC668893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 171,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PATHFINDER HAS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR CARGO BUT ALSO FOR PASSENGERS SINCE IT HAS THE 3RD ROW SEATING FOR UP TO 7 PASSENGERS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, IPOD, AUX AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 171,700 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 56,800 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 103,700 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory