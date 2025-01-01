$18,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GX 2.0L CarPlay AAuto Backup Cam A/C Alloys HD-FM
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GX 2.0L CarPlay AAuto Backup Cam A/C Alloys HD-FM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Local One-Owner Mazda MAZDA3 from Whitby, ON! This GX Automatic model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, remote trunk release, headlights, integrated mirror turn signals and blind spot monitor, tinted privacy glass, sleek styling, sporty dual exhaust, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, comfortable rear seating, all weather Mazda mats, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, large central HD AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Sport Driving Mode, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Attached, Amazing Local Commuter Vehicle ready to save you fuel!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906