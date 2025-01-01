Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean Local One-Owner Mazda MAZDA3 from Whitby, ON! This GX Automatic model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, remote trunk release, headlights, integrated mirror turn signals and blind spot monitor, tinted privacy glass, sleek styling, sporty dual exhaust, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, comfortable rear seating, all weather Mazda mats, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, large central HD AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Sport Driving Mode, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Amazing Local Commuter Vehicle ready to save you fuel!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

116,900 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX 2.0L CarPlay AAuto Backup Cam A/C Alloys HD-FM

Watch This Vehicle
12156633

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX 2.0L CarPlay AAuto Backup Cam A/C Alloys HD-FM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1738690429
  2. 1738690429
  3. 1738690429
  4. 1738690429
  5. 1738690429
  6. 1738690429
  7. 1738690429
  8. 1738690429
  9. 1738690429
  10. 1738690430
  11. 1738690430
  12. 1738690430
  13. 1738690433
  14. 1738690430
  15. 1738690430
  16. 1738690430
  17. 1738690430
  18. 1738690430
  19. 1738690430
  20. 1738690430
  21. 1738690431
  22. 1738690431
  23. 1738690431
  24. 1738690431
  25. 1738690431
  26. 1738690431
  27. 1738690432
  28. 1738690432
  29. 1738690432
  30. 1738690432
  31. 1738690432
  32. 1738690432
  33. 1738690432
  34. 1738690432
  35. 1738690432
  36. 1738690433
  37. 1738690433
  38. 1738690433
  39. 1738690433
  40. 1738690433
  41. 1738690433
  42. 1738690433
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBPAB72LM138769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Local One-Owner Mazda MAZDA3 from Whitby, ON! This GX Automatic model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, remote trunk release, headlights, integrated mirror turn signals and blind spot monitor, tinted privacy glass, sleek styling, sporty dual exhaust, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, comfortable rear seating, all weather Mazda mats, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, large central HD AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Sport Driving Mode, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Attached, Amazing Local Commuter Vehicle ready to save you fuel!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 2.0L CarPlay AAuto Backup Cam A/C Alloys HD-FM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 2.0L CarPlay AAuto Backup Cam A/C Alloys HD-FM 116,900 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Luxury AWD Heated Leather CarPlay RvCam Sunroof XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA Luxury AWD Heated Leather CarPlay RvCam Sunroof XM 143,841 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee TrailhawkElite 4X4 LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay RvCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee TrailhawkElite 4X4 LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay RvCam 97,367 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA3