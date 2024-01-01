Menu
<div>part of an estate. mature one owner rare Mach 1 40th anniversary. accident free.  flawless plus HST</div>

2004 Ford Mustang

69,000 KM

Details Description

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford Mustang

Mach 1

2004 Ford Mustang

Mach 1

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

part of an estate. mature one owner rare Mach 1 40th anniversary. accident free.  flawless plus HST

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-XXXX

519-755-0400

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2004 Ford Mustang