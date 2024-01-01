$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2004 Ford Mustang
Mach 1
2004 Ford Mustang
Mach 1
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 69,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
part of an estate. mature one owner rare Mach 1 40th anniversary. accident free. flawless plus HST
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises
2014 Ford F-450 25,000 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
2002 Ford F-550 BUCKET 40,000 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
2011 Ford E150 XLT 280,000 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises
519-755-0400
2004 Ford Mustang