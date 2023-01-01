Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

50,036 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Corvette

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible Grand Sport 3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible Grand Sport 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 10357860
  2. 10357860
  3. 10357860
  4. 10357860
  5. 10357860
  6. 10357860
  7. 10357860
  8. 10357860
  9. 10357860
  10. 10357860
  11. 10357860
  12. 10357860
  13. 10357860
  14. 10357860
  15. 10357860
  16. 10357860
  17. 10357860
  18. 10357860
  19. 10357860
  20. 10357860
  21. 10357860
  22. 10357860
  23. 10357860
  24. 10357860
  25. 10357860
  26. 10357860
  27. 10357860
  28. 10357860
  29. 10357860
  30. 10357860
  31. 10357860
  32. 10357860
  33. 10357860
  34. 10357860
  35. 10357860
  36. 10357860
  37. 10357860
  38. 10357860
  39. 10357860
  40. 10357860
  41. 10357860
  42. 10357860
  43. 10357860
  44. 10357860
  45. 10357860
  46. 10357860
  47. 10357860
  48. 10357860
  49. 10357860
  50. 10357860
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357860
  • Stock #: W0C5104355
  • VIN: 1G1YS3DW0C5104355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W0C5104355
  • Mileage 50,036 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YhAu8vqZmizHtVesBTqXgYUUHaC8YCEE

﻿ Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Additional Features

Manual
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2012 Chevrolet Corve...
 50,036 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corve...
 8,184 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Viper 2dr...
 8,804 KM
$159,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory