$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Munro Motors
1-888-927-0159
2012 Ford Mustang
2DR CPE BOSS 302
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
11,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: C5270685
- VIN: C5270685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights include: A Reworked Naturally Aspirated 302 (5.0L) Coyote Engine, 7500 Redline, 2880 Vehicle Number Stamped on Intake with VIN, 6 Speed Manual Transmission with Black Shift Knob, Unique Exhaust (Exhaust Surround Sound), 2 Types of Keys (Silver/Red), Speed Sensitive Electronic Steering, Fully Adjustable Shocks & Struts, Recaro Cloth/Alcantara Seats, Alcantara Steering Wheel with Controls, Aluminum Pedals, Lightweight Alloy Black Rims, Brembo Brakes, Front Spoiler, Performance White Paint, Short Black Decklid Spoiler, Black Tail Panel, Black Painted Roof, Black Vinyl Hood Stripe & Boss 302 C-Stripes along the sides of the car.
Ford Engineers started with the Coyote 5.0-liter Engine, but instead of just throwing a supercharger on it, Ford kept this engine Au Natural & made it a Free-Flowing High-Revving Screamer with a new Plenum/Velocity Stack Combination. Ford used revised Camshafts with a more aggressive grind, & CNC Machined the Intake, Exhaust Ports, & Combustion Chambers of the Aluminum Heads. All internal components are lightweight. A high-rpm valvetrain was designed, while a Race-Spec Crankshaft & stronger Main & Rod Bearings accommodate the increased load & High Engine Speeds. An Oil Cooler helps prevent the Engine's blood from boiling, & revised oil-pan baffling keeps things pumping properly during hard cornering. An all-new Quad Exhaust System makes the Boss sound as good as it performs. 2 Pipes exit in the rear & 2 outlets exit to either side of the crossover pipe, funneling exhaust through a set of metal discs that act as Tuning Elements. The side pipes end just ahead of the rear wheel opening & flow very little exhaust, but create a sound unlike any other Mustang. All this work resulted in 444 hp & 380 lb-ft of tq & Ford widened the powerband, creating a linear torque curve all the way to Redline.
Next came the addition of Fully Adjustable Shocks, as in the original Boss 302, as well as higher-rate Coil Springs, Stiffer Suspension Bushings, & a larger Rear Stabilizer Bar. The retuned Speed-Sensitive Electric Steering System has three different settings -- Comfort, Normal, & Sport. There are also 3 different settings for the Traction & Stability System: On/Off/Intermediate Sport.
The Boss' wheels are Lightweight 19 Black Racing Alloys. Brakes are 14-inch Brembo Four-Piston Front Calipers, 11.8-inch Rear, but with High-Performance Pads & Vented Brake Shields as well as reinforced lines. Interior features the Optional Recaro Seats, Black Shift Knob, Unique Dark Instrument Panel & Door Scuff Plates.
One of the coolest features of this car is the two keys: One with a silver Boss Logo & the other with a Red Boss Logo. The Red Logo'ed Trackey adds TracMode Powertrain Control Software to the car, providing Full Race Calibration & Two-Stage Launch Control without compromising the Factory Warranty.
This Mustang is worthy to the Boss 302 nameplate of the original Trans Am versions that certainly delivers the Performance Driving Experience. Just over 4000 Boss 302's produced between 2012-2013 so this is a collectable piece with low kms that comes with a Clean Carfax.
Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=f%2BiI%2BiAW3dhPICzkT3nfnGpg2iH2IeyK Yes we take trade in vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Manual
RWD
