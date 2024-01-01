Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

12,845 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Z51 Conv w/3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Z51 Conv w/3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 11129596
  2. 11129596
  3. 11129596
  4. 11129596
  5. 11129596
  6. 11129596
  7. 11129596
  8. 11129596
  9. 11129596
  10. 11129596
  11. 11129596
  12. 11129596
  13. 11129596
  14. 11129596
  15. 11129596
  16. 11129596
  17. 11129596
  18. 11129596
  19. 11129596
  20. 11129596
  21. 11129596
  22. 11129596
  23. 11129596
  24. 11129596
  25. 11129596
  26. 11129596
  27. 11129596
  28. 11129596
  29. 11129596
  30. 11129596
  31. 11129596
  32. 11129596
  33. 11129596
  34. 11129596
  35. 11129596
  36. 11129596
  37. 11129596
  38. 11129596
  39. 11129596
  40. 11129596
  41. 11129596
  42. 11129596
  43. 11129596
  44. 11129596
  45. 11129596
  46. 11129596
  47. 11129596
  48. 11129596
  49. 11129596
  50. 11129596
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
12,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YM3D70F5120790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 120790
  • Mileage 12,845 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Munro Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay Coupe 2LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Chevrolet Corvette StingRay Coupe 2LT 16,553 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe 2LZ for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe 2LZ 117 KM $224,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2LT 1,350 KM $123,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Corvette