2015 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Stingray Z51 Conv w/3LT
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Stingray Z51 Conv w/3LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
12,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YM3D70F5120790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 120790
- Mileage 12,845 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
2015 Chevrolet Corvette