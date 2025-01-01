Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS !!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Get ready to conquer any terrain in this powerful and capable 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Big Horn, available now at Right Choice Auto. This red beauty features a spacious black interior and a robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine, ready to handle any task you throw its way. With 155,000km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 is seasoned and reliable, perfect for those who need a truck thats built to last.</p><p>Enjoy the comfort and convenience of its numerous features, including:</p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel Drive</strong>: Take on any weather condition with confidence thanks to its powerful 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Spacious Quad Cab</strong>: Plenty of room for passengers and gear, perfect for work or weekend adventures.</li><li><strong>Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine</strong>: Delivering impressive power and towing capabilities, this engine is sure to handle any load.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong>: Effortless shifting for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Loaded with Features</strong>: This RAM 1500 comes equipped with a comprehensive list of amenities, including keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power windows.</li></ul><p>This RAM 1500 is sure to impress. Come see it for yourself at Right Choice Auto today!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C6RR7GT8FS513930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Get ready to conquer any terrain in this powerful and capable 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Big Horn, available now at Right Choice Auto. This red beauty features a spacious black interior and a robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine, ready to handle any task you throw its way. With 155,000km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 is seasoned and reliable, perfect for those who need a truck that's built to last.

Enjoy the comfort and convenience of its numerous features, including:

  • 4-wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence thanks to its powerful 4-wheel drive system.
  • Spacious Quad Cab: Plenty of room for passengers and gear, perfect for work or weekend adventures.
  • Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: Delivering impressive power and towing capabilities, this engine is sure to handle any load.
  • Automatic Transmission: Effortless shifting for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
  • Loaded with Features: This RAM 1500 comes equipped with a comprehensive list of amenities, including keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power windows.

This RAM 1500 is sure to impress. Come see it for yourself at Right Choice Auto today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

