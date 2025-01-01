$21,999+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
2015 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Get ready to conquer any terrain in this powerful and capable 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Big Horn, available now at Right Choice Auto. This red beauty features a spacious black interior and a robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine, ready to handle any task you throw its way. With 155,000km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 is seasoned and reliable, perfect for those who need a truck that's built to last.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of its numerous features, including:
- 4-wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence thanks to its powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- Spacious Quad Cab: Plenty of room for passengers and gear, perfect for work or weekend adventures.
- Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: Delivering impressive power and towing capabilities, this engine is sure to handle any load.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortless shifting for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
- Loaded with Features: This RAM 1500 comes equipped with a comprehensive list of amenities, including keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power windows.
This RAM 1500 is sure to impress. Come see it for yourself at Right Choice Auto today!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797