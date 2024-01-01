Menu
Account
Sign In
We offer low financing rates! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

145,817 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | STOW N GO | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | STOW N GO | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10857990
  2. 10857990
  3. 10857990
  4. 10857990
  5. 10857990
  6. 10857990
  7. 10857990
  8. 10857990
  9. 10857990
  10. 10857990
  11. 10857990
  12. 10857990
  13. 10857990
  14. 10857990
  15. 10857990
  16. 10857990
  17. 10857990
  18. 10857990
  19. 10857990
  20. 10857990
  21. 10857990
  22. 10857990
  23. 10857990
  24. 10857990
Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,817KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR362365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,817 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates!



We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience.

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

 

Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including

Visit CarNationCanada.com


Connect with us:
https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/
https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/
https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SV | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | TOUCHSCREEN | 8 PASS for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SV | 4X4 | LEATHER | ROOF | TOUCHSCREEN | 8 PASS 54,615 KM $41,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT | ELECTRIC | HATCHBACK | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT | ELECTRIC | HATCHBACK | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER 24,245 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLE | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | OPEN SUNDAYS for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 GMC Acadia SLE | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | OPEN SUNDAYS 127,281 KM $29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan