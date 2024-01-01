Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

38,715 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Z06 2LZ

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Z06 2LZ

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YS2D68H5605298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 605298
  • Mileage 38,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Munro Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z06 2LZ for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Z06 2LZ 38,715 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW i3 Auto for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 BMW i3 Auto 32,011 KM $34,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 2LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 2LT 36,289 KM $79,988 + tax & lic

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-XXXX

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2017 Chevrolet Corvette