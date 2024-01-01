$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Coupe Z06 2LZ
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YS2D68H5605298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 605298
- Mileage 38,715 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
