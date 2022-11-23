2019 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 9 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9382564

9382564 Stock #: EE49119

EE49119 VIN: 1FT7W2BT2KEE49119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,958 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.