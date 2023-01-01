$92,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
2020 Ford F-350
Platinum
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$92,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9570721
- Stock #: EC15135
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT9LEC15135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,254 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2020 super duty, F350, 4x4, crew cab, Platinum, 6.7L Diesel, 10 speed automatic transmission, Red with black leather, all weather floor mats, FX4 off-road package, twin panel moonroof, fifth wheel prep package, upfitter switches, navigation, heated and cooled seats, rear backup camera, remote vehicle start, sync 3, trailer tow package, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, Advance Security, rainsense wipers and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.