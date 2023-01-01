Menu
2020 Ford F-350

36,254 KM

Details

$92,999

+ tax & licensing
$92,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Platinum

2020 Ford F-350

Platinum

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$92,999

+ taxes & licensing

36,254KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9570721
  • Stock #: EC15135
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT9LEC15135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,254 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2020 super duty, F350, 4x4, crew cab, Platinum, 6.7L Diesel, 10 speed automatic transmission, Red with black leather, all weather floor mats, FX4 off-road package, twin panel moonroof, fifth wheel prep package, upfitter switches, navigation, heated and cooled seats, rear backup camera, remote vehicle start, sync 3, trailer tow package, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, Advance Security, rainsense wipers  and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

