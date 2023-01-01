2021 Chevrolet Corvette

$122,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 1 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9826646

9826646 Stock #: 110092

110092 VIN: 1G1YB2D4XM5110092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 110092

Mileage 2,199 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.