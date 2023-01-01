$122,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Coupe 2LT
Location
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
2,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9826646
- Stock #: 110092
- VIN: 1G1YB2D4XM5110092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 2,199 KM
Vehicle Description
The naturally aspirated V8 is positioned behind the driver, putting more power to the rear wheels, where it matters most.
Vehicle Highlights include: 2LT Interior Trim, Z51 Performance Package, NPP Performance Exhaust (allows driver to adjust exhaust note from the cockpit touchscreen), Two-Tone Natural/Black Interior, GT2 Seats, Rear Camera Mirror, 5 Open Spoke Carbon Flash Aluminum Wheels with Machined outer edge, Edge Red Brake Calipers, Body Colour Power Folding Mirrors, Body Colour Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter, Chrome Badge Package, Edge Red Engine Cover, & Carbon Flash Vents.
The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.
This Corvette is wearing iconic Torch Red Paint & is paired with Two-Tone Natural Leather with Black Seat Inserts.
2LT package includes Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM Memory 8 Way Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Mode, Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, & Universal Garage Door Opener.
Additionally, it is optioned with Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, 8' Touch Screen, 12" Digital Gauge Cluster, Theft Deterrent System, Rear Park Assist, LED Headlamps, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls.
The Z51 Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance Tires (stickier than the standard Tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine & brakes).
The V8 Engine delivers thrilling Acceleration, & the Mid-Engine layout translates to outstanding Handling without sacrificing Comfort.The Mid-Engined layout, aggressive styling & driving position, complete with a fighter jet-style view out of a wide windshield & across a short hood, ticks all the supercar boxes.
Includes a clean Carfax with only 2199kms!Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock.We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hGdV7v/tNurMJxNK5jYXqLYcpXfIjDVc
Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (855) 997-3001 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
