2024 Chevrolet Corvette

<div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Yes we take trade in vehicles. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Check us out on youtube: </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW_rEdURlpo style=color:rgb( 160 , 0 , 20 ) rel=nofollow>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW_rEdURlpo</a></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Like us on Facebook: </span><a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Email: sales@munromotors.com </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Delivery is available. Ask for details </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.</span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div>

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

117 KM

$224,988

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Coupe 2LZ

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 Coupe 2LZ

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$224,988

+ taxes & licensing

117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2024Z06

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2024Z06
  • Mileage 117 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

2024 Chevrolet Corvette