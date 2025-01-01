Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford Mustang

8,147 KM

Details Features

$71,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
12488413

2024 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Convertible

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller

$71,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,147KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAGP8FF1R5103454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 103454
  • Mileage 8,147 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Munro Motors

Used 2012 Harley-Davidson Touring Ultra Classic Electra Glide for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Harley-Davidson Touring Ultra Classic Electra Glide 39,429 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 2LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 2LT 31,940 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Stingray Z51 Cpe w/1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Stingray Z51 Cpe w/1LT 40,213 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$71,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2024 Ford Mustang