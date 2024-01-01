Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

214,179 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 10921592
  2. 10921592
  3. 10921592
  4. 10921592
  5. 10921592
  6. 10921592
  7. 10921592
  8. 10921592
  9. 10921592
  10. 10921592
  11. 10921592
  12. 10921592
  13. 10921592
  14. 10921592
  15. 10921592
  16. 10921592
  17. 10921592
  18. 10921592
  19. 10921592
  20. 10921592
  21. 10921592
  22. 10921592
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
214,179KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB3E7345712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_012
  • Mileage 214,179 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV SEDAN for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV SEDAN 219,025 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport AT for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport AT 50,732 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback 167,500 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze