$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,286KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V73C1687081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,286 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Low kilometers on this 2012 Mazda 3. This cars carfax shows extensive service records at the Mazda dealership. It's not every day you get a seven page carfax. The combination of low mileage excellent service history and low price makes this a super choice for a first time car owner or a student car to get back and forth to school and sports. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. You'll be glad you did.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
