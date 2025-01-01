Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Low Low kilometers on this 2012 Mazda 3. This cars carfax shows extensive service records at the Mazda dealership. Its not every day you get a seven page carfax. The combination of low mileage excellent service history and low price makes this a super choice for a first time car owner or a student car to get back and forth to school and sports. Hurry in for a test drive before its gone. Youll be glad you did. </div><div><br></div><div>Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

157,286 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle
12112385

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1737474905
  2. 1737474905
  3. 1737474905
  4. 1737474905
  5. 1737474905
  6. 1737474905
  7. 1737474905
  8. 1737474905
  9. 1737474905
  10. 1737474905
  11. 1737474905
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,286KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1V73C1687081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Low kilometers on this 2012 Mazda 3. This cars carfax shows extensive service records at the Mazda dealership. It's not every day you get a seven page carfax. The combination of low mileage excellent service history and low price makes this a super choice for a first time car owner or a student car to get back and forth to school and sports. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. You'll be glad you did. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 157,286 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 194,140 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS 172,400 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3