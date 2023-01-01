2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$25,488 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 2 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9813391

9813391 Stock #: U0825

U0825 VIN: JM1BPALMXK1112035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U0825

Mileage 88,240 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.