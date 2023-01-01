$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Grande National Leasing
905-738-3800
2022 RAM 1500
TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box STAGE2 /w/starlight roof
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9953804
- VIN: 1C6SRFU90NN114558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black & Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Star light interior roof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
