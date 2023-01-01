Menu
2012 Chevrolet Express

184,698 KM

$17,750

+ tax & licensing
$17,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2012 Chevrolet Express

2012 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo

2012 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$17,750

+ taxes & licensing

184,698KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9552133
  Stock #: 181203
  VIN: 1GCWGFBAXC1181203

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 181203
  • Mileage 184,698 KM

Certification included! Equipped with AC and shelving in the rear. This Express will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

