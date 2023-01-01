2012 Chevrolet Express

$17,750 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 6 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9552133

9552133 Stock #: 181203

181203 VIN: 1GCWGFBAXC1181203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 181203

Mileage 184,698 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Interior Trip Computer Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.