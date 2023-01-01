Menu
New and Used Dodge for Sale in Dunnville, ON

Showing 1-50 of 220
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT SE | 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAMERA | POWER SEATS | for sale in Brampton, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SE | 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAMERA | POWER SEATS |
$17,900
+ tax & lic
106,182KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT / 7 SEATER / AUTO / AC for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT / 7 SEATER / AUTO / AC
$9,995
+ tax & lic
157,880KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew
$27,995
+ tax & lic
92,107KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Cayuga, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$9,995
+ tax & lic
248,911KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT w/ Nav, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Rear Entertainment Sys. for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT w/ Nav, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Rear Entertainment Sys.
$21,990
+ tax & lic
98,794KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package w/ A/C, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package w/ A/C, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control
$17,990
+ tax & lic
136,600KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT,Certified,Low KM's,New Brakes all around,,, for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,Certified,Low KM's,New Brakes all around,,,
Sale
$11,999
+ tax & lic
121,000KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT,Certified,Low KM's,New Brakes all around,,, for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,Certified,Low KM's,New Brakes all around,,,
Sale
$11,999
+ tax & lic
121,000KM
Auto Expo Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Accident Free/CVP/7 Passenger/Comes Cerified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Accident Free/CVP/7 Passenger/Comes Cerified
$13,995
+ tax & lic
129,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE
$4,820
+ tax & lic
192,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT
$21,900
+ tax & lic
117,878KM
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE
$9,999
+ tax & lic
176,826KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package STOW&GO for sale in North York, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package STOW&GO
$19,980
+ tax & lic
147,750KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT
$16,480
+ tax & lic
160,358KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus - Rear DVD, Leather, Blindspot Monitor, Power Sliding Doors+Liftgate, Heated Seats & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus - Rear DVD, Leather, Blindspot Monitor, Power Sliding Doors+Liftgate, Heated Seats & More!
$30,998
+ tax & lic
100,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT STOW & GO ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WAR for sale in North York, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW & GO ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WAR
$11,990
+ tax & lic
133,487KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
+ tax & lic
118,044KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-ONLY 30KMS-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-ONLY 30KMS-CERTIFIED
$39,988
+ tax & lic
30,000KM
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 7 PASSENGER | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAMERA | for sale in Brampton, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 7 PASSENGER | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAMERA |
$19,500
+ tax & lic
107,401KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary, Leather, DVD, 3/Y Warranty avail for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary, Leather, DVD, 3/Y Warranty avail
$9,900
+ tax & lic
245,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-ONLY 25KMS-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-ONLY 25KMS-CERTIFIED
$38,988
+ tax & lic
25,000KM
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, ONLY 41,000 KM, CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, ONLY 41,000 KM, CLEAN CARFAX
Sale
$17,985
+ tax & lic
41,000KM
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, ONLY 37,000 KM, CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, ONLY 37,000 KM, CLEAN CARFAX
Sale
$15,985
+ tax & lic
37,000KM
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS for sale in Hamilton, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS
$14,995
+ tax & lic
176,113KM
Parkdale Auto Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Stow N Go, Bluetooth, Rear A/C, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, Stow N Go, Bluetooth, Rear A/C, and more!
$19,988
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, 7-Seater, Back Up Cam, Remote Start, V6! for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT, 7-Seater, Back Up Cam, Remote Start, V6!
$31,995
+ tax & lic
83,606KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Bluetooth, Stow N go, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, Bluetooth, Stow N go, and more!
$20,988
+ tax & lic
112,868KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT SELLING AS-IS | CLEAN CARFAX for sale in St Catharines, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SELLING AS-IS | CLEAN CARFAX
$7,495
+ tax & lic
186,107KM
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

St Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package w/ Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package w/ Cruise Control, A/C
$18,990
+ tax & lic
87,762KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn R/T | STOW N GO |DVD| CAMERA |POWER DOORS for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn R/T | STOW N GO |DVD| CAMERA |POWER DOORS
$16,990
+ tax & lic
181,405KM
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT
$17,900
+ tax & lic
132,523KM
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge, ON

Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Brampton, ON

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

$7,499
+ tax & lic
127,399KM
WMZ Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Brampton, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

$5,999
+ tax & lic
213,646KM
WMZ Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SWIVEL AND GO ALL POWER OPTIONS for sale in York, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SWIVEL AND GO ALL POWER OPTIONS
$10,999
+ tax & lic
154,000KM
Swift Auto

York, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Brampton, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

$6,999
+ tax & lic
196,788KM
WMZ Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Brampton, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

$5,499
+ tax & lic
250,512KM
WMZ Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Brampton, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

$6,499
+ tax & lic
198,960KM
WMZ Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Brampton, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

$6,499
+ tax & lic
208,194KM
WMZ Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, DVD, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Stow N Go and much more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus, DVD, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Stow N Go and much more!
$25,988
+ tax & lic
81,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Rear DVD, Power Sliding Doors+Liftgate, Remote Start, Rear Air Controls & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Rear DVD, Power Sliding Doors+Liftgate, Remote Start, Rear Air Controls & More!
$23,998
+ tax & lic
112,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW PLUS-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-CAMERA-DVD-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-CAMERA-DVD-CERTIFIED
$25,988
+ tax & lic
148,000KM
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan |CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER|CAMERA|DVD|FULL STOW’N’GO for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

|CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER|CAMERA|DVD|FULL STOW’N’GO
$19,500
+ tax & lic
93,385KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM PLUS | DVD | NAV | LTHR | BT | ALLOYS! for sale in Milton, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS | DVD | NAV | LTHR | BT | ALLOYS!
$35,410
+ tax & lic
66,770KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | AS-IS | COME TODAY!! READY TODAY! 905-876-258 for sale in Milton, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | AS-IS | COME TODAY!! READY TODAY! 905-876-258
$2,500
+ tax & lic
417,558KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE
$11,495
+ tax & lic
161,350KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Hamilton, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE
$5,995
+ tax & lic
220,500KM
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Hamilton, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Guelph, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE
$11,495
+ tax & lic
161,350KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT CERTIFIED CAMERA STOW&GO DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT CERTIFIED CAMERA STOW&GO DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,495
+ tax & lic
162,050KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP | FWD | 3RD ROW SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BT for sale in Welland, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP | FWD | 3RD ROW SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BT
$16,999
+ tax & lic
122,200KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Rear DVD, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Leather/Suede, Keyless Entry & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Rear DVD, Reverse Camera, Power Seat, Leather/Suede, Keyless Entry & More!
$29,998
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

